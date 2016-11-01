Ryde Catholic Church reveals its history in new parish book

Saint Charles Borromeo Catholic Church has had its complete history recorded in a new, full colour book.

The glossy 116 page book titled Remember, Rejoice chronicles the Church’s history from its foundation in 1851 through to today’s role as a vibrant local parish in one of Sydney’s most multicultural communities.

It features rare and never before published photographs from the early beginnings of the parish, dozens of images of significant events and even a clipping from The Weekly Times.

The book’s forward is by Archbishop of Sydney Anthony Fisher O.P.

“I congratulate and thank Father Paul Monkerud, the last Parish Priest of St Charles Borromeo and those who had the vision and commitment to see this moment as an opportunity to produce the history of what was one of the oldest a most distinguished parishes in the Archdiocese,” Archbishop Fisher writes.

The book was compiled with the support of the Parish History Committee with thanks to Chairman John Kelly, author Richard Mathews, Margaret Farlow and Mary Whitty.

“Our book was put together with love and respect for the generations of parishioners whose hard work and dedication made St Charles a great community who remembers yesterday and rejoices in today,” Mr Kelly said.

Mr Kelly’s father Jim is pictured as an alter boy in the book and other amazing discoveries were made while researching the book.

“We discovered that land for the Church was given by a former convict named Dan McMahon an the original parshioners were farmers,” he said.

“We also discovered that in the early days there were no Catholic Clergy here and people would gather in farms and barns.”

Richard Mathews said that even in its early days, the church and parish were multicultural.

“There are, in fact, over 300 people buried in the churchyard of Irish, English, Scots, German, Italian, French and Swiss descent and we even have a Samoan.”

The graves of several of the French Marist Fathers can be found in the church grounds.

“The church was originally going to be named after St Therese but was named in honour of Bishop Charles Davis, who served under Archbishop Polding, because Bishop Charles died shortly before the church was opened in 1856,” Margaret said.

There church was restored in the 1930’s but still retains the original church bell tower.

As well as the church itself, the stories of Ryde’s parish priests are told in the book.

“The thing that has impressed me is how lucky we’ve been to have such amazing, committed priests including Father Gel who was here for 42 years and Father Paul Monkerud who was here for 18 years,” Mr Mathews said.

The book retails at $35 and will be launched at the Church this Friday November 4.

For more information email manager@rgcp.org.au

PICTURED at St Charles Borromeo Church in Ryde with the new parish history book are John Kelly, Richard Mathews, Margaret Farlow and Mary Whitty. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO