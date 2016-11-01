Ryde Clr blasts ‘arrogant’ ICAC

The Independent Commission Against Corruption is an “arrogant” organisation that will not apologise for harming the reputation of innocent people, a Ryde Councillor said at last Tuesday night’s Council meeting.

Independent Councillor Terry Perram made the comment in an official statement to Ryde Council about a recent ICAC inquiry into advertising in The Weekly Times taken by Ryde’s Independent team.

A review of the case by the Electoral Commission did not find “sufficient evidence” of corruption but the councillors have never received an apology for the ICAC.

“The ICAC is as arrogant as they come and nothing is ever undone,” Clr Perram said in the statement at the Council meeting.

“And it is quite capable of defaming people.

“I want to make it clear there was never an offence and no offence was made.

“When ICAC makes an opinion it is only a lawyer’s opinion and findings and opinions are different things.

“The opinion given by ICAC is that a newspaper ad has to be paid six times, by all of us and what the Electoral Commission did was reinforce common sense.

“Only the Deputy Commissioner of the ICAC had a problem with this.”

Independent Clr Justin Li was also made a brief statement.

“As far as I’m concerned it is true the Electoral Commission said there was insufficient evidence to prosecute and I would have liked a statement clearing our names.

“But the end has vindicated us and we’ll certainly be holding our heads up high when we walk around Ryde.”