Ryde Liberal Councillors blatant Mayoral Coup attempt

Ryde City Council’s dysfunctional six member Liberal party bloc is scheming to change the date of the agreed mayoral election date to have one of their members elected mayor and oust the increasingly popular Mayor Clr Jerome Laxale.

Date of the mayoral election was agreed and resolved by all at Council’s last meeting to be held on Tuesday September 27.

However now the Liberal Councillors have called on Acting General Manager Roy Newsome to call a Mayoral election within fourteen days.

Current Mayor Clr Jerome Laxale has described the Liberals’ move as “a coup by Baird Government puppets” to oust him from power.

The Mayor told The Weekly Times the shock move is to allow Liberal Clr Craig Chung to vote in the election before he takes up a position on the City of Sydney Council after this weekend’s election where he is number two on the Liberal Party ticket.

“This is an unprecedented attack on democracy to ensure the Liberals have the numbers to elect a Liberal Mayor,” he said.

“It is a move to get rid of me as Mayor because I’ve been critical of the Premier Mike Baird, his forced amalgamations and his sell off and sell out of Ryde.

“The Liberals’ aim – and their only aim – is to replace me with a Liberal puppet whose strings will be pulled by Baird, because I’ve consistently put the best interests of Ryde before party politics.

“It’s a coup by the Liberals who only two weeks ago voted in the Council to hold the Mayoral election on September 27, which has been the longstanding, agreed date.”

“The Ryde Liberals have not fought Baird’s forced amalgamation, but have only supported a Joint Regional Authority alternative, which has not been accepted by the Baird Government.

“Baird wants to silence me, he wants a compliant Liberal Mayor,” Mayor Laxale said.

“He wants to force the amalgamation and he wants to force overdevelopment and he wants the casting vote of a puppet Mayor.”

Sources within the Liberal Party believe it is only fair to allow Clr Chung a vote as he was democratically elected at the last regular Council election.

“Jerome Laxale wasn’t democratically elected as Mayor, his name was drawn from a hat after the last vote was tied,” a Liberal source said.

It is likely that Liberal Clr Jane Stott will stand as deputy to the unpopular former mayor Clr Pickering who is currently in court being sued for defamation.

Current Liberal Deputy Mayor Clr Roy Maggio told The Weekly Times he doesn’t have the support of his party colleagues for the top job.

“It looks like The Peoples Mayor will not be representing the people, as Mayor” he said.

“Quite frankly, I’m sick and tired of the political games.”

The election of a pro-Baird Mayor of Ryde is regarded by many people in neighbouring Hunters Hill and Lane Cove as the worst possible outcome as both councils are fighting Baird’s forced merger into Ryde and hope Ryde will continue to show solidarity.

“Regardless of what happens in Ryde, Hunters Hill will keep fighting,” Hunters Hill’s Independent Mayor Richard Quinn told The Weekly Times.

Ryde’s Biggest Losers?

Ryde Mayor Clr Jerome Laxale and Deputy Clr Roy Maggio could be ousted in a Liberal Party coup, pictured when elected last September. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.