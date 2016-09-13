Ryde Liberals force early mayoral vote

MEETING THIS FRIDAY 6pm

BY OUR CIVIC ROUNDSMAN

The City of Ryde could have a new Mayor by 7pm this Friday.

Ryde Mayor Jerome Laxale yesterday announced that an Extraordinary Meeting of the Council has been called for 6pm this Friday to discuss changes to meeting dates and a Mayoral Election could follow.

The Mayor has confirmed he will stand as a Labor candidate with the Liberals expected to nominate Clr Bill Pickering for Mayor.

“The Mayoral election was scheduled for September 27 but exploiting a loophole in the Local Government Act allows an extraordinary meeting to be called earlier,” the Mayor said.

With the council deadlocked between the Liberals and the Labor and Independent councillors, a vote for Mayor by Clr Jeff Salvestro-Martin (Ind) could determine the outcome.

Former Labor Councillor Salvestro-Martin has previously voted for Clr Pickering as Mayor.

Friday’s meeting comes amid calls from the Mayor for Liberal Clr Craig Chung to resign due to his likely election as a City of Sydney councillor.

Councillor Chung’s resignation would not require a by-election as it is within 18 months of a full council election.