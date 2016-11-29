Ryde Liberals ratepayer rort claim

The Ryde Liberals have been accused of selling their services for cash as part of a jobs for the boys rort.

The accusation was made by furious Independent and Labor councillors at last Tuesday night’s Ryde City Council meeting when the Liberals used their numbers to ensure a five to four vote to fill a Ryde delegation to the Greater Sydney Commission with Liberal councillors and to approve a payment of $80 per hour, per councillor in ratepayers’ money.

Independent Councillors Denise Pendleton and Terry Perram offered to serve on the delegation alongside Labor’s Jerome Laxale without payment which prompted Liberal Mayor Bill Pickering to make the extraordinary comment he couldn’t trust Clr Pendleton to sit on a delegation that has widespread powers to determine major local development planning.

Councillor Perram was scathing of the Liberal vote to pay appointed Liberal councillors Sarkis Yedelian OAM, Roy Maggio, Artin Etmekdjian and Jane Stott the $80 per hour plus travel expenses.

ÒThis is prostituting the concept of public service,Ó he said.

ÒThis is a jobs for the boys situation with payment for a job previously done for no payment.

ÒIt is suddenly one for Liberal councillors and only Liberal councillors to get paid for.Ó

Labor Clr Jerome Laxale said the Ryde Liberals have put their snouts in the trough.

ÒHere are Liberal councillors lining their own pockets and voting to give themselves a pay rise and put their big hand in the till,Ó he said.

ÒCouncillors Perram, Pendleton and I are happy to serve on this (delegation) for free but here we have Liberals Yedelian, Maggio, Etmekdjian and Stott with their snouts in the trough.Ó

Councillor Yedelian said Clr Laxale was a hypocrite because he had voted to award himself a pay rise during his recent term as Mayor while Clr Stott argued she could not afford to give up time from her Education Department job without some remuneration of costs.

ÒI feel there are people here who want to exclude me and that upsets me,Ó she said.

Councillor Perram argued that Liberal councillors are already financially better off then their independent opponents because they are spared the personal election costs independent councillors pay.

ÒI’m prepared to do this job for free and I didn’t slide down a party poll to get elected,Ó he said.

Mayor Pickering conceded that the Greater Sydney Commission hearings are likely to be an all day process.

This would mean the cost to ratepayers of four Liberal councillors attending per day would be around two and a half thousand dollars.