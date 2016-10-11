Ryde Lions 60 years Dinners celebration

Ryde Lions Club will celebrate 60 years of service to the community with a Diamond Jubilee Dinner at Ryde-Eastwood Leagues Club on Thursday October 20.

Tickets are $70 which includes canapés and drinks on arrival at 6.30pm followed at 7pm with a two course meal.

Guest speaker is the former Federal MP Phillip Ruddock who is now Australian Special Envoy Human Rights.

Club President Vic Tagg who is also president of Eastwood Chamber of Commerce and former mayor of Ryde invites all to attend for an enjoyable night.

Information and bookings to Ernie Kidd OAM on 9807 9215.