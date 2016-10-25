Ryde Lions 60th Anniversary Celebrations

Ryde Lions Club members celebrated their 60th anniversary at a gala dinner at Ryde-Eastwood Leagues Club last Thursday hosted by President Vic Tagg with guest speaker former long serving Federal MP for Berowra Philip Ruddock who is now Australian Special Envoy for Human Rights.

Philip has been a Lions Club member since 1974 at Parramatta and when his electorate was originally named Dundas he held regular community lunches at the same Ryde-Eastwood Leagues Club.

Former Ryde Lions member and past principal of Ryde Secondary College John Hughes prepared a history of the Club and was invited back to serve as master of ceremonies at the celebration dinner.

PICTURED l to r Roseanna Gallo OAM of Macquarie Park Rotary Club, Julie Thorp president of Ryde Rotary Club, Heather Ruddock, Sue Tagg, Ryde Lions President Vic Tagg, guest speaker Philip Ruddock, Lions District Governor Dennis Halpin, Anita Halpin, Ryde Lions Treasurer Ernie Kidd OAM, Ryde Mayor Emeritus and long serving Ryde Lion Ivan Petch and master of ceremonies John Hughes. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.