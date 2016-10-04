Ryde Lions Club 60th Anniversary Dinner

Published October 4, 2016 | By admin

Ryde Lions Club celebrate their 60th birthday with an Anniversary Celebration Dinner on Thursday October 20 at Ryde Eastwood Leagues Club.

Tickets are $70 a head which includes canapŽs and drinks on arrival at 6.30pm followed at 7pm by a two course meal.

Guest speaker is former Federal MP Phillip Ruddock who is now Australian Special Envoy Human Rights.

Club president Vic Tagg invites all to attend what will be a most enjoyable evening and especially invites other club members.

Further information and inquiries to Club Treasurer Ernie Kidd OAM on 9807 9215. Bookings and payments by October 10 please.

