Ryde Lions Club 60th Anniversary Dinner

Ryde Lions Club celebrate their 60th birthday with an Anniversary Celebration Dinner Thursday October 20 at Ryde Eastwood Leagues Club.

Tickets are $70 a head which includes canap,s and drinks on arrival at 6.30pm followed at 7pm by a two course meal.

Guest speaker is former Federal MP Phillip Ruddock who is now Australian Special Envoy Human Rights.

Club president Vic Tagg invites all to attend what will be a most enjoyable evening and especially invites other club members.

Further information and inquiries to Club Treasurer Ernie Kidd OAM on 9807 9215. Bookings and payments by October10 please.