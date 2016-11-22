Ryde twins post message to Santa

Five year old Ryde twins Madeline and Amelie posted a letter to Santa Claus at Top Ryde City last Thursday afternoon.

Amelie’s letter asks Santa for a Belle dress, a family photo frame, earrings and a pair of high heels shoes while Madeline asks Santa for a Cinderella dress, washy tape and a Mr Maker craft set.

The twins also have a secret wish which is known only to Santa and his elves.

ÒEvery child’s letter posted in my mailbox will reach me and my elves at the North Pole and I’ll keep their special wishes close to my heart,Ó Santa said.

Top Ryde City’s Santa’s Mailbox is located next to Santa’s workshop on the La Strada Level and Santa will be there this week.

For information about Christmas events at Top Ryde City visit the website www.toprydecity.com.au