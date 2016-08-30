Ryde’s Chiwayland comment deadline

Residents have less than 10 days to comment on a two block, 95 storey development proposed for the former Nissan dealership site at 771-775 Victoria Road, Ryde.

The proposed development is valued a $37 million and a Development Application is before Ryde City Council for two buildings of nine a five stories.

Public submissions and feedback is being sought by the Council with a closing date of Friday, September 9.

Residents should email submissions to cityofryde@ryde.nsw.gov.au

Property group Chiwayland Australia recently acquired the 2,980 sqm prime corner site for $18.6 million.

Chiwayland recently launched a new $78.9M million residential development in Epping known as ‘Marine’s Hill’, which comprising 90 apartments and is conveniently located 400m from Epping Train Station.

Chiwayland Director Brian Chen said this latest acquisition is part of the company’s ambitious growth strategy to build mixed use developments.

“Through the planning process, we are exploring ways to maximise urban outcome and community benefit,” Mr Chen said.

Local resident Steven Linardos urged readers of The Weekly Times to lodge objections to the Ryde proposal.

“An overseas investor, Chiwayland is building a a total of 95, six to nine apartments and he height is way above Ryde regulations, by about 11meters,” he said.

“It is huge and will stand out like a sore thumb.

“It would be great if the people of Ryde were made aware of it and they had a say.”

An artist’s impression of the proposed 95 unit Chiwayland Development for Ryde.