Saint Joseph’s College will farewell popular principal

The headmaster of Saint Joseph’s Catholic College in Hunters Hill will leave the position after ten years of exemplary service.

The College announced on Friday Headmaster Ross Tarlinton will conclude his term of appointment at the end of the 2017 academic year.

Mr Ross Tarlinton has served as head of St Joseph’s College since 2006 and was the first lay Headmaster appointed to St Joseph’s as well as being the longest serving Headmaster in the college’s 135-year history.

He has overseen the growth and development of the Collegbe which has achieved standards of academic and sporting excellence under his leadership as well as the spiritual development of students.

In a letter sent to the college community this week Mr Tarlinton said his decision to conclude his term as Headmaster was one of mixed emotions.

“I feel so blessed to have been Headmaster of the college,” Mr Tarlinton said.

“The honour and privilege, let alone the trust and confidence, placed in me by the Marist Brothers to lead this college has been a period in my life that has been full of graced moments.”

National Director of Marist Schools Australia, Br Michael Green, described Mr Tarlinton as a gifted educationalist and administrator and an outstanding leader of St Joseph’s College.

“The 12 years that Mr Tarlinton will have been at the helm of the college have seen St Joseph’s continue to grow and to flourish,Ó Brother Michael said.

“Joeys is an extraordinary place for young men to receive a Marist education.

“This has only been enhanced by Mr Tarlinton’s leadership of the college.

“We look forward to his future contribution to the Catholic education sector, to the Marists, and to the Church more broadly.”

The search for the next Headmaster of St Joseph’s College will be managed by Marist Schools Australia and will begin immediately.

“It will be a thorough process, involving consultation with staff and the broader college family,” the College said.