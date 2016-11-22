^M

Salute to Ryde Eastwood Hawks’ greatest touch footballers

RYDE Eastwood Hawks Touch Football Association celebrated its 40th anniversary recently with a successful Reunion Dinner at Ryde Eastwood Leagues Club. A highlight was the announcement of the Hawks 40yrs Legends Team (1976-2016). Pictured standing l to r Col Hallinan junior, Andrew Goggin (President), Ron White (patron), Steve Broughton, Paul Manley, Martin Mulcare, Alan Curry (club stalwart), Brad Wilson, Mick Walsh, Paul Wines (secretary); front John Christoffersen, Debbie Brewin, Frank Coulson, Helen Armson, Ray Janes, Doug Vail, Paul Robinson and Keith Rugg.

