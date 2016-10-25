School zone changes across Ermington from Thursday

Motorists are advised of changes to the school zone for Rydalmere East Public School at Ermington

The changes involve the extension of the 40 km/h school zone along Spurway Street for 120 metres to cover the second active access point south of Tristram Street as well as a short length on Tristram Street.

Heavy fines and the loss of points will apply to infringements.

Roads and Maritime Services said the changes follow a review the school zone after a request from the school’s Parent and Citizens Association.

ÒAfter discussions with the school, it was proposed the existing school zone be extended along Spurway Street as the second access point was not covered with the existing school zone,Ó Roads and Maritime Services said.

The 40km/h school zone will operate between 8am and 9.30am and 2.30pm and 4pm on gazetted school days.

Members of the community can sign up at the Safer Roads NSW website www.saferroadsnsw.com.au to receive updates about changes to permanent speed limits in their nominated area.