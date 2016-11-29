Scouts selling Christmas Trees

1st Lane Cove Scout Group will be selling Christmas trees outside Bunnings Artarmon at the Cleg Street entrance on Saturday December 10 and December 17 from 8am until sold out.

Prices start from $60 and they offer delivery to surrounding suburbs within 5km radius from Bunnings for $20, and within 10km for $30. They’ll also be selling tree stands for $35.

Pre-orders are available for pick up or delivery at the 1st Lane Cove Scouts website:

http://www.lanecovescouts.com/product-category/christmas-trees/

Inquiries Carolyn McGregor 9428 4061 or 0410 595 584.