Share in the charm of Eryldene House

Historic Eryldene House & Garden at 17 McIntosh Street Gordon is open this Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11 from 10am to 4pm.

Share the charm of Eryldene with your family – bring a rug and a picnic to enjoy in the garden or buy home made light refreshments at the garden cafe. Take part in traditional activities for young and old: pot a plant; create a gorgeous flower; search for garden treasure with Dr Doolittle, the family pet galah; tour the house and polish the floor like the Waterhouse boys or redesign the paths with chalk art.

Entry $8 non-members; $6 concession; $4 children (6yrs-15yrs); $18 family. Inquiries 9498-2271 or website: www.eryldene.org.au