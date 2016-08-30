Singing in a choir can be most beneficial for you

To The POINT

with MARK ALLERTON

OXFORD UNIVERSITY research by Jacques Launay and Eiluned Pearce has shown that singing in a choir is good for our social connections, and our brains, posture, breathing and muscle tension.

It helps with pain relief and to sustain a healthy immune system, and improves our sense of happiness and wellbeing.

Another study, by Nick Stewart from Oxford Brookes University, found that singing in a choir even helps to overcome depression.

Mr Stewart told the UK’s The Telegraph in 2013 that “People who sang in a choir had a stronger sense of being part of a meaningful group, and there is a suggestion that there is something unique about the synchronicity of moving and breathing with other people.”

As well as these delightful side-effects, singers can actively experience beautiful music from the inside, in a team where everyone wants the best out of each other.

* * *

IF YOU would like to find out for yourself you can try the Joubert Singers, a mixed voice (Soprano, Alto, Tenor, Bass), award-winning community choir based in Hunters Hill.

We perform sacred and secular music from around the world, as well as contemporary Australian works.

Our Artistic Director is the imaginative and exuberant Rachelle Elliott, who enables singers to enchant audiences with lively and sensitive performances.

To join our choir, all you need is a love of choral music, preferably some sight reading ability and regular attendance at rehearsals. There is no official audition, but a trial period of four weeks helps decide if there will be a good fit.

Rehearsals are held during school terms on Tuesday nights.

You can see and hear for yourself by coming to our next concert of music from the renaissance, titled Transcendence, at the Holy Name of Mary Church (often referred to as Villa Maria), 3 Mary Street, Hunters Hill on Sunday September 11 at 2.30pm.

The concert will include Thomas Tallis’ Mass for Four Voices, composed in 1540, at the height of the English Reformation under Henry VIII.

* * *

SO TRANSCENDENT is this work that it was accepted by both the Catholic and Anglican churches.

The choir will also sing a motet by Tallis’ pupil and friend, William Byrd, and pieces by Palestrina, Hassler and de Victoria, representing the renaissance in Italy, Germany and Spain.

The choir will reveal the modern relevance of these works with some pieces inspired by early music from Norwegian composers, Ola Gjeilo and Knut Nystedt.

We have convinced The Reluctant Consort, a chamber ensemble of recorders, lutes, spinet and violoncello, to complement the choral works with instrumental music from Renaissance England, Spain and Italy.

However, you don’t have to want to join a choir to come to the concert. We would love to have an appreciative audience, and will give you a warm welcome, afternoon tea and a chance to talk with us after the concert.

If you have any questions about the concert or the choir, you can email us at joubertsingers@gmail.com or you can contact myself on 0402 890 799.

MARK ALLERTON is Membership and Publicity Officer for

The Joubert Singers