Sisters of St Joseph celebrate 150 years of community service

HUNTERS HILL’S Sisters of St Joseph are celebrating their sesqui-centenary this week.

The Josephite Sisters were founded by St Mary McKillop in 1866 and their hospice at St Joseph’s Aged Care in Gladesville Road, Hunters Hill was purchased by Saint Mary McKillop a few years after the Order’s foundation at the request of The Vatican.

Like neighbouring St Joseph’s College, it was originally part of Hunters Hill’s ‘French Village’ community led by the devout Jules Joubert and a garden statue of Saint Therese of Liseaux recalls its French heritage.

Today it is a home for the Sisters and aged residents as well as a Religious house with its own chapel, carefully maintained gardens and heritage furnishings.

The Sisters who live there have given their lives to their Order and to the Catholic Faith; a proud record of service to the poor and destitute that was acknowledged in Federal Parliament this week by North Sydney MP Trent Zimmerman.

“The Sisters of Saint Joseph have a special association with my electorate,” he said.

“For 150 years the Sisters of Saint Joseph have played an important role in the life of so many Australians, particularly in helping those of greatest need in our society.

“At a time when it was considered revolutionary, Saint Mary and the Sisters led efforts to make sure that education was available to Australians not matter what their means or location.

“Their work, particularly in education, remains a major focus for their efforts both here and overseas.”

Mr Zimmerman visited St Joseph’s Aged Care last Friday as a guest of the Sisters and at the invitation of their local newspaper, The Weekly Times.

He said he was fascinated to hear their accounts of the Order’s history and the Sister’s memories of their own Religious vocations.

“On their 150th anniversary we thank and congratulate them for their role in shaping our community and our culture,” he said.

“The legacy of Australia’s first Saint can be found in all that they do.”

Josephite Sister Geraldine and Sister Margaret-Mary told The Weekly Times that they joined the Order at a young age and while the life of a Religious Sister has been challenging, it has also been graced by beauty, compassion and love.

“It was not an easy decision, for any of us, to decide to join a Religious congregation but we all felt – and still feel – our vocation has been a calling we could not ignore,” they said.

“But once we made that choice our lives have been blessed by Faith and inspired by Saint Mary McKillopÕs maxim that we should never see an evil without doing something about it and that we should recognise the human dignity of every person.Ó

Teaching needy children has always been at the forefront of the Order’s contribution to the community and some of St JosephÕs Sisters in Hunters Hill were themselves educated by the Order.

After World War Two, that contribution brought one of their major challenges.

“After the influx of migrants some of our classes had 120 students in them and possibly only one child among them could speak English,” the Sisters said.

“Although this was hard, the beautiful thing was the way the children helped each other to learn, perhaps more than any memory, that’s one that will stay with us all our lives.”

The Second Vatican Council from 1962 to 1965 brought profound changes to the Catholic Faith, not least the introduction of an English language liturgy.

It also permitted Sisters from Religious Orders to discard the Religious habit in their daily lives.

“We felt liberated, we really did, absolutely liberated,” they said.

Today their challenge is to serve the poor despite a decline in the number of vocations.

“Mary McKillop’s vision was that we live and work in remote rural areas in pairs, but today we don’t have the numbers to send so lots of two so our Sisters live and work alone in some of the most remote townships in Australia,” Sister Christine said.

“Yet we have lived and worked among the people and our Order lives and works that way today.”

The Weekly Times asked the Sisters if they had a prayer for the next 150 years.

“Our hope is that Saint Mary McKillop’s spirit will live on and that it will inspire lay people.

“Perhaps our work will change but our compassion for others, that will live on.”

Mr Zimmerman confessed the Order has a special place in his heart.

“I don’t think I’ve told anyone this but one of the first things I did straight after being elected was to visit the Sisters’ chapel in Mary McKillop Place in North Sydney,” he said.

“It is a special place and of course the Order transferred its headquarters to North Sydney in 1898.

“Since my election to Parliament I have had the opportunity to participate in a number of events at Mary MacKillop Place and I’ve found the work of the Sisters is truly inspiring.

“I am pleased that we had the opportunity to acknowledge that work in the Australian parliament.”

North Sydney MP Trent Zimmerman shares a cup of tea and stories with Sister Geraldine RSJ (in green) and Sister Margaret-Mary RSJ at St Joseph’s in Hunters Hill last Friday. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO by Luke Barnes.