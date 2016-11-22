Sites for Parramatta swimming identified by councillors this week

River sites at Meadowbank, Rhodes East, Putney Park, Kissing Point Park, Cabarita, Henley and Chiswick Baths will be redeveloped for swimming under a joint intiative by our three riverside councils and government departments.

Elected representatives from our three riverside councilsmet at the Meadowbank Community Centre on Friday to discuss ways to create the swimming sites and to make the river a better place.

Hunters Hill Councillors Mark Bennett and Peter Astridge were joined by the City of Ryde’s representatives Clr Jerome Laxale and Denise Pendleton alongside Clr Pauline Tyrrell from the City of Canada Bay.

They are part of The Parramatta River Catchment Group which is an alliance of councils, government departments and community groups.

The Group’s aim is to promote and develop the Our Living River intitiative which aims to make the Parramatta River safe to swim in.

ÒEvery Australian should have access to a natural place to swim and relax,Ó the GroupÕs official communique states.

ÒFor thousands of people this natural place is the Parramatta River.

ÒOver the years, however, pollution and development has reduced the quality of the water within the Parramatta River, reducing its appeal as a leisure destination.

ÒWe can revitalise the Parramatta River and make it a safe and enjoyable place to swim.Ó

The first steps to achieve this aim include identifying issues, setting targets and building support.

ÒOur new riverkeeper program is actively recruiting and connecting volunteers and volunteer groups to support river clean up activities,Ó the communique said.

ÒForeshore councils will identify several potential sites where people want to be able to swim and these sites will be targeted and managed based on issues identified as key elements of a swimmable river.Ó

PICTURED holding signs which represent the Parramatta River’s native species: Hunters Hill Councillors Mark Bennett and Peter Astridge were joined by City of Ryde’s representatives Clr Jerome Laxale and Denise Pendleton alongside Clr Pauline Tyrrell from the City of Canada Bay.