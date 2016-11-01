Spectacular Danish Performance

VISITING National Danish Performance Team entertained the community with a high powered Gymnastics Spectacular last Saturday night at Ryde Aquatic Centre.

Pictured are team members displaying their sports acrobatics skills, poise and balance in front of an appreciative crowd.

The outstanding Danish team were hosted by Robyn Churchill’s equally impressive Gladesville RSL Gymnastics Club on the Sydney leg of their world tour. While on tour the Danish gymnasts promote healthy living, self empowerment and community building to achieve cultural and human understanding.

Their mission is to contribute to and encourage exercise, cheerfulness and understanding in the world. Through their shows and workshops they entertain and inspire to an active lifestyle and strengthen healthy living. Boasting an entourage of skilful Danish athletes, the group provide challenges to achieve enhanced skills. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.