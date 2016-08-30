Ryde Hunters Hill Flora & Fauna Preservation Society’s Activities Committee have organised Spring in the Field of Mars this Saturday September 3 in the Field of Mars Reserve, Pittwater Road, Gladesville from 10am to 3pm.

Learn about the wildlife and ecology of the Field of Mars Reserve; view the environmental information stalls; talk with people who are familiar with the bushland and its wildlife and gather information for your home garden and children’s school projects.

There’ll be guided bushwalks departing 11am and 2pm, viewing the reserve’s variety of wet forest and dry woodlands with their wildflowers. Some walks are easy, suitable for seniors and families with pre-schoolers; others are more demanding.

Environmental information displays plus display by The Habitat Community Native Plant Nursery.

Bring a rug and a picnic lunch or enjoy the sausage sizzle and salad buffet provided. Wear a hat and enclosed sturdy shoes.

Entry FREE – but donations welcome to cover costs of catering. For more details and to book a guided walk session email: rhhffps@gmail.com or phone 9879 6067.