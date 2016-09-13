Suzanne Archer Art Exhibition

Over the next two months the Macquarie University Art Gallery will be the home of a collection of works by Dobell Prize-winning artist Suzanne Archer in a major survey exhibition spanning three decades: Suzanne Archer: the alchemy of the studio.

Curated by Sioux Garside, the exhibition is now open to the wider community until November 7. The Macquarie University Art Gallery is located within Building E11A, 19 Eastern Rd, Macquarie University (North Ryde campus) and open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm. Opening hours from September 20-28 are: 11am to 1pm and 3pm to 5pm. See 2016 Art Gallery Program for guided tour times. Entrance to exhibition is free.