    

Suzanne Archer Art Exhibition

Published September 13, 2016 | By admin

 

p2-suzanne-archer-art-exhibit

Over the next two months the Macquarie University Art Gallery will be the home of a collection of works by Dobell Prize-winning artist Suzanne Archer in a major survey exhibition spanning three decades: Suzanne Archer: the alchemy of the studio.

Curated by Sioux Garside, the exhibition is now open to the wider community until November 7. The Macquarie University Art Gallery is located within Building E11A, 19 Eastern Rd, Macquarie University (North Ryde campus) and open Tuesday to Friday from 10am to 5pm. Opening hours from September 20-28 are: 11am to 1pm and 3pm to 5pm. See 2016 Art Gallery Program for guided tour times. Entrance to exhibition is free.

Posted in ON HOLD
Search

Designed by Kim Jopson & Janie Buchan for The Weekly Times Newspaper.

Copyright © 2013. All Rights Reserved The Weekly Times Newspaper.

Powered by WordPress and WordPress Theme created with Artisteer.