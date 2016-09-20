Sydney North Region celebrate Cub Scouts’ 100th Birthday

Cub Scouts, parents and Leaders from groups in the Scouts Australia NSW Sydney North region flocked to Sydney recently to acknowledge and celebrate 100 years of Cubs in Australia.

Various Cub packs from Boronia Park, North and East Ryde, Hunters Hill, Putney, Eastwood/Marsfield and Epping participated in a Cub Centenary city wide game and picnic with more than 2,000 attendees joining in from across the state.

The fun began at Scout Place, Circular Quay with Cubs making their way to various landmarks across Sydney.

A highlight was the big birthday bash at Government House where the Cubs enjoyed a picnic lunch, renewed their Cub Scout Promise, played games on the lawn and enjoyed some birthday cake.

Chief Scout and Governor of NSW, His Excellency General The Honourable David Hurley AC DSC (Retd) and his wife, Mrs Linda Hurley attended on the day.

“This is a significant milestone for Cub Scouts Australia and Linda and I were delighted to be a part of the celebrations,” His Excellency said.

“For the Cubs, Pack Leaders and families who make up the Scouts family, the event was a chance to look back and see how far the Cub Scout movement has come in its one-hundred-year history.”

Branch Commissioner of Cub Scouts, Patricia Shaw said it was a great chance to bring everyone together.

“Every day it amazes me how much Scouts, particularly the Cub section, impacts the lives of our young people. I see so many young confident leaders in the making which is something also worth celebrating,” Ms Shaw said.

Cub Centenary celebrations will continue for the rest of the year, concluding with the State-wide Cuboree camp in January 2017.

For boys and girls aged 8-11, Cub Scouts became the second youngest section in the Scouting movement when the first packs were initiated in 1916.

Eastwood/Marsfield Cub Scouts have confidence to move forward in the Hands of Excellency the Governor during the CubsÕ Centenary Picnic and Wide Game at Government House.