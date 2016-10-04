Talent plus on show at Marais Project French Flute Concert

Three TWT readers can win double passes to The Marais Project’s final 2016 concert The French Flute on Sunday October 16 at the Sydney Conservatorium, Macquarie Street, Sydney at 3pm.

Recently returned from giving concerts in her grandfather’s home country of Sweden, Ryde-based musician Jenny Eriksson is busily preparing for this much-awaited event.

The concert is built around two highly talented guest artists: Mikaela Oberg, baroque flute (pictured) and soprano Anna Sandstrom.

“It is very special to perform with Mikaela”, Eriksson commented.

“I have literally known her since she was a child. In fact, lutenist Tommie Andersson and I used to play in a group with her father Howard who was also a fabulous baroque flute and recorder player who for many years taught at Sydney Conservatorium.”

A graduate of Sydney Conservatorium, Mikaela went on to undertake post graduate studies in Holland and on her return became a member of the Australian Brandenburg Orchestra.

“The flute, like the viola da gamba, is loved in France”, Eriksson relates.

“French composers from the 1700s until today have written some of the best music the world has seen for the instrument. We are looking forward to presenting works by very fine, but not so well known composers, such as Louis-Nicolas ClŽrambault, AndrŽ Campra, Jean-Marie Leclair and Jacques-Martin Hotteterre.”

Joining Oberg is soprano Anna Sandstrom.

“Anna is very well known across Australia and overseas”, Eriksson enthused.

“She enjoys a busy freelance solo and choral career with appearances in UK festivals including Henley, Poole Lighthouse & Petworth, and concerts including Cadogan Hall and even Westminster Abbey.”

Sandstrom is excited at the prospect of the upcoming concert: “This is my first performance with The Marais Project and I am revelling in the opportunity to prepare a whole concert of French baroque music, a rarity for singers in Australia.”

As always, the concert will end with a complementary glass of wine and the opportunity for audience members to meet and get to know the musicians. Also appearing are master lutenist, Tommie Andersson and much loved harpsichordist Anthony Hamad.

Tickets $35 or $20 concession. For further details contact http://www.classikon.com/concerts/marais-project-sydney-16-oct-2016/ or phone 9809 5185.

TO WIN email: competitions@weeklytimes.com.au or write your name, address and phone number on the back of an envelope and send to: TWT Marais Project Concert, PO Box 123, Ryde 1680. Entries close 9am Monday October 10 and winners published October 12.