Teaching new sailors how to sail on famous Sydney Harbour

MY INVOLVEMENT with the Hunters Hill Sailing Club began over ten years ago when I met Bruce Lucas, former Hunters Hill Mayor and Club Life member, by the flag mast down by the water at Clarkes Point.

He explained how I could start my eldest boy in a Learn To Sail course as a first step in getting involved.

I thought what could be better than spending weekends on Sydney Harbour while watching my kids gain sailing skills that they could use for their entire life.

My eldest boy went on to sail at the club for many years and gained his instructor’s qualification that enabled him to help teach a new generation of kids how to sail.

The Hunters Hill Sailing Club was established in 1961 more than fifty years ago.

Initially based at Onions Point at the mouth of the Lane Cove River, the Club moved to its present site in 1971.

The club is a volunteer run, family oriented local sailing club.

If you are going to live in this area why wouldn’t you join a Club situated on Sydney Harbour where members get a chance to be on the water on the weekend.

* * *

IN THE ten years since, I have gone from helping on sailing days by driving the safety boats, to Sabot and Flying Eleven class secretary, to four years as Club President.

One of the great things about being part of the sailing community is travelling to sailing regattas on some of the best waterways in Australia.

My family has travelled with other families to support our kids at regattas on Lake Macquarie, Brisbane Waters, Lake Burley Griffin and Botany Bay.

Other members of the club have travelled to Victoria, Western Australia and Queensland. The families you travel with and the kids your kids sail with go onto to become life long friends.

* * *

THESE DAYS I spend time at the club as our Tackers Leader helping teach new sailors how to sail.

Tackers is the Club’s Learn To Sail program.

We run Tackers courses in all school holidays. Tackers is an introductory, safe, fun, games-based sailing program designed for kids aged 7 to 12 delivered at recognised Australian Sailing Tackers Clubs.

Kids don’t need to have any sailing experience and they don’t have to be a member of a club to participate. All the equipment, including the boats, is provided.

Our club is now open for the 2016-17 sailing season with boats out most days of the week.

Main sailing day is Sunday and visitors are welcome to come to the club and have a look around.

* * *

WE ARE preparing for another big year of sailing starting with regattas and training in the coming school holidays.

My family will be travelling to Hobart to support one of my younger boys whoÕll be sailing in the Flying Eleven national regatta.

We are going with other families, all of whom we have made friends with through sailing at Hunters Hill Sailing Club.

The Hunters Hill Sailing Club supports the following classes of boats: Optimist, Sabot, Flying Eleven, Laser, Mirror and 29er.

Our young sailors progress from boat to boat as they grow.

More information about the club and Tackers Learn to Sail can be found on our website, search HHSC sailing or by contacting myself on 0423 123995.

ANDREW CURTIN is Tackers Leader at Hunters Hill Sailing Club