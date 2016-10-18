Teen caught with drugs

A FIGHT in Hunters Hill last Saturday night has led to a teenager being charged with a drug offence.

Police received reports of the fight around 11:35 pm with the reports indicating it involved people carrying knives.

Shortly afterwards a 16 year old male from Five Dock was stopped by Police on Ryde Road, Hunters Hill and was found to be bleeding from scratches to his knees.

He was searched by police who allegedly found a small resealable bag containing what is believed to be Cannabis.

The teenager was dealt with under the Young Offenders Act and will receive a youth caution.

***

ASSAULT charges were also laid by Ryde LAC police against a 16 year old after a fight in Cherrybrook last Sunday.

The fight broke out shortly before 4:30pm and it is alleged the teenager from North Parramatta attended Cherrybrook Park situated on Shepherds Drive along with four other young people.

Police believe the fight started after the 16 year old confronted a 14 year old and demanded the return of a pair of shoes.

Police report he then punched the 14 year old in the face and kicked him.

The 16 year old was later arrested at his home address and taken to Ryde Police Station where he was charged with Aggravated Assault With Intent To Rob and is due to appear in Bidura Children’s Court later this month.