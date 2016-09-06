Tell us what to plant on Alexandra Street

The Weekly Times is seeking residents feedback about a possible replacement tree for the brush box trees on Alexandra Street.

Ausgrid workers this week cutback Alexandra Street’s the Brush Box Trees leaving what many residents have described as a ‘disgraceful act of vandalism’ that has left the street looking like a mess.

Enquiries by The Weekly Times reveal that Ausgrid’s work was carried out under Australian Standards guidelines to remove a threat of fire of electrical power cuts caused by some branches protruding into power lines.

Hunters Hill Council Group Manager (Works and Services) David Innes said an possible alternative species is the red flowering gum, which can be seen on Alexandra Street near Marist Sisters College, Woolwich.

The red flowering gum is mostly found in the Australia bush and is popular with lorikeets.

Ryde Hunters High Flora and Fauna Preservation Society spokesperson Cathy Merchant said she understood AusgridÕs necessary work and suggested that a good replacement tree should be a type that doesn’t drop branches or leaves.

“It will need to be a tree that enhances the street, the Water Gum or a local species of the Banksia would look pretty.”

Residents can email their suggestions to contactus@weeklytimes.com.au

Could the Red Flowering Gum replace Alexandra Street’s Brush Box Trees ? TWT on-the-spot PHOTO