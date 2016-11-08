The answer is blowing in the wind

Dozens of white ribbons many with heartfelt prayers mysteriously appeared recently at a new Marian grotto outside the Holy Name of Mary Catholic Church in Hunters Hill.

The ribbons carry hand written prayers imploring Our Lady’s help for the needs of local people, many of whom suffer injuries, illness or experience clinical depression and other trauma.

Some are from children seeking help for injured pets, family harmony and support for parents seeking work.

In one poignant petition, a mother pleads for help with her daughter’s panic attacks and another seeks help for a grandmother facing open heart surgery.

The grotto is dedicated to ‘Mary Untier of Knots’ and asks visitors to write a petition or prayer, say a prayer or a Haily Mary as well as to untie another visitor’s ribbon, read the petition aloud and pray for the visitor.

The grotto is the initiative of Villa Maria Catholic School Family Educator Marea De Angelis whose family was inspired to create it in recognition of Pope Francis’ devotion to a painting of Our Lady Untier of Knots at a Cathedral in Bavaria, Germany.

“We are a Marian parish and this is a nice way to take up the devotion, with Pope Francis and to encourage prayer,” she said.

“Many people came to the grotto to tie a ribbon and spent time in quiet devotion.

“Our local Catholic schools are closely involved.”

White ribbons blow in the wind at the new grotto outside Villa Maria Catholic Church in Hunters Hill. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO