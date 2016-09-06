The Romantics 2016 Fine Art Exhibition

All roads lead to The Romantics 7th annual Art Exhibition that opens this Friday September 9 in Hunters Hill Town Hall at 6pm featuring works by professional artists Ian Hansen, Werner Filipich, James Hough, Max Mannix and Ramon Ward-Thompson.

This is an opportunity to view and perhaps purchase some excellent traditional art; to meet the artists behind the paintings and to support a worthwhile charity in the Chris O’Brien Lifehouse.

Exhibition continues throughout the weekend on Saturday September 10 and Sunday September 11 from 10am to 5pm.

All five artists will be in attendance throughout the weekend and enjoy the opportunity to discuss their work.

Inquiries 0419 993 237 or check website: www.romanticsfineartexhibition.com.au