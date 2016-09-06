The Romantics Fine Art Exhibition for lovers of traditional art

Hunters Hill community welcomes back for the seventh year The Romantics Art Exhibition in Hunters Hill Town Hall featuring works by professional artists Ian Hansen, Werner Filipich, James Hough, Max Mannix and Ramon Ward-Thompson.

It was a love of traditional art and an admiration for the works of the old master painters that first brought these five artists together over 30 years ago.

Today their work is well known, highly sought after and hangs in many collections both here and overseas and on exhibit this weekend will be their latest collection of impressionist oil paintings depicting marine art from a bygone era, fine Australian landscape and rural scenes, street scenes from Paris and detailed colourful wildlife.

All five artists will be in attendance throughout the

weekend and enjoy the opportunity to discuss their work.

These five artists have also chosen to use their art to support the Chris OÕBrien Lifehouse

and, as in previous years, will be donating a percentage of all painting sales as well as proceeds from the raffle of an original painting to this non-profit organisation that relies totally on donations from the wider community to bring hope and care to cancer sufferers, their families and carers.

This is an opportunity to view and perhaps purchase some excellent traditional art, to meet

the artists behind the paintings and to support a very worthwhile charity. The exhibition opens this Friday September 9 in Hunters Hill Town Hall at 6pm and continues throughout the weekend from 10am to 5pm.

Inquiries 0419 993 237 or website: www.romanticsfineartexhibition.com.au