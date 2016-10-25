Thurlow Fisher dominate 16ft Skiffs

DRUMMOYNE Sailing Club’s 16ft skiff fleet got away on a scratch start in a fresh and increasingly tricky southerly that gusted to over 20 knots at times last weekend.

With the fleet somewhat reduced due to some of Drummoyne’s boats representing the club at the Port Hunter regatta, the four starters got away to an even start.

Scratch boat Thurlow Fisher soon scored several good lifts in the shifting breeze and rounded the top windward mark with a comfortable lead from Deloitte and Compo.

The fresh breeze gave an exhilarating series of legs under spinnaker to the drop spinnaker drop mark near Gladesville Bridge and both Deloitte and Compo were able to bridge the gap to the leader with some right on the edge spinnaker work.

Over the remaining four laps, Thurlow extended their lead and Deloitte were finally able to shake off the persistent Compo with the three boats crossing the line in that order.

Compo, sailed by relieving skipper Dave Haseldine, comfortably took out the handicap result followed by Thurlow and Deloitte

Results of the Hartley saw Uncle Roy record the winning fastest time.

This was Eric Partland and Gary Wills’ third victory already this sailing season.

Runner up and handicap winner was Tranquil sailed by Neil Johnston and former 16ft skiff sailor Brett Pollitt with third place going to Ultimately Sinister sailed by Neil Bilsborough and Dennis McDermott.

In fourth position was Big John Gillard and John Whitelock sailing Extremely Sinister.