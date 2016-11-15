Choice cuts from the Southern Highlands at Top Ryde City

A TOP drawer Sydney butcher has come to Level One at Top Ryde City Shopping Centre.

Sydney Meats is a farmer owned business that supplies its own lambs and beef – straight from the farm to the store.

Brett Pattinson from Sydney Meats said all meats are grass fed and finished.

“We own the entire supply chain from paddock to our shops,” he said.

“Our farms are located in the Southern Highlands on the Tarlo River and we are releasing our own brand of lamb called Tarlo River Lamb.”

“We will have our own line of smoked hams for Xmas, Tarlo River of course!”

Sydney Meats has been selling online since 2009, before opening at Top Ryde last week.

“We now have three stores which are at Top Ryde, Marrickville and Casula and we wholesale direct to Sydney’s finest restaurants and cafes.

“We also do hot food including Chunky Beef Pies, Pulled Pork, Slow Cooked Beef, Pork Belly, Lamb Ribs.”

Sydney Meats at Top Ryde recently hosted a guest appearance from Celebrity chef Anna Gare from The Great Australian Bake Off and Junior MasterChef Australia.

“It was an honour to host Anna Gare who shared some great recipes that can be created with our grass fed meats,” Mr Pattinson said.

“Our expert staff at Top Ryde will, of course, be happy to share their great recipe ideas with our new customers.”

Current specials include Chicken Breast at$6.99 /kg, Lamb Loin Chops at $14.99 / kg, Lamb Cutlets at $26.99 / kg, Lamb Legs Butterflied at $25.00 ea, Pork Loin Chops at $9.99 / kg, BBQ Pork Chops at $8.99 / kg or 2kg $15.00, T-Bone Steak at $17.99 / kg as well as Beef Stir Fry $12.99 / kg.

Order online at SydneyMeats.com.au

Your local team at Sydney Meats: Grant Morgan, Jason Johns, Brett Pattinson and Mitch Locke.

The taste of Bavaria comes to Top Ryde

Sydney’s famous Arthur’s Bavarian Bakehouse has opened at Level One in Top Ryde City Shopping Centre.

The opening is exciting news for fans of authentic German bread and traditional European bakehouse cuisine and includes favourites from West Pymble’s bakehouse, established for just over 20 years.

Arthur’s Bavarian Bakehouse is especially famous for its breads.

“We do our breads the old fashioned way and we are proud to say that all our breads are hand made.”

“We make a lot of different kinds of sourdough, but our Linseed Sourdough is easily our favourite variation.

“It’s an authentic sourdough made with a mix of white and wholemeal flour, and delicious, healthy linseed.

“Continuing our trend of rye loaves, this week check out our Bierbršt which is a wholesome mix of rye meal, white flour, ground caraway seeds, and ground coriander seeds.

“We are also famous for our cretzels

“These almond cretzels are made with croissant pastry filled-to-bursting with almond batter, then dipped in pretzel water and dusted with icing sugar.

“We’re famous for our pretzels, and now we have a twist on the traditional pretzel, our Pretzels sticks,” master baker Darren Kennedy said.

“One of our favourite Saturday treats are Cheese and Pumpkin Seed Pretzels.

“We make a range of different pretzels, but this one has always been an easy favourite.”

As well as Bavarian treats, the Bakehouse has specialties from the Baltic and Southern Europe.

“Come in an try our Estonian Rye or our Low GI loaves.

“Our dark Estonian Rye sourdough is made with a mix of white flour and rye meal, which gives it all of delicious rye flavour and makes a much lighter crumb than a 100 per cent rye loaf.

“Our signature loaf is this twist on the traditional Ciabatta and our 12 hour fermentation process packs this bread with flavour, without being overwhelming.”

No Bavarian feast would be complete with traditional Bavarian meats.

“Our sausages from the award-winning German Butchery are the only way to celebrate a tradition Bavarian meal and include Frankfurters, Bratwurst, Weisswurst, and more!

“If you’re looking for something to supplement your Bavarian feast, why not check out our European groceries?

“We have red cabbage, gherkins, ršsti (potato pancake), bread and potato dumplings, European jams, German mustard, sauerkraut, spaetzle, and much, much more!

The Bakehouse has specialties not available in delis.

“Our zopf is one of our weekend specials, and the perfect addition to any feast.”

“Zopf has a delicious and sweet fruit flavour, but we also make them with almond and as a plain brioche.

There are also plenty of sweet treats.

“Come in this weekend to try our delicious stollen,” Darren Kennedy said.

“Stollen is a German Christmas cake filled with fruit and marzipan.

“It is perfect with a cup of coffee on a cold afternoon.

“Our Cretzels are one of our most popular Saturday specials.

“These flaky, buttery croissant pastry dipped in our pretzel wash to give them a savoury bite.

“Other melting moments include our almond horseshoes, Vienna eclairs, Florentines alongside our white chocolate and cranberry cookies.”

Traditional German biscuits are also being baked daily.

“We have a variety of biscuits available that includes crunchy chocolate and walnut cookies, buttery jam daisies as well as melt-in-your-mouth vanillakipferls which are a delicious hazelnut and vanilla shortbread,” Darren Kennedy said.

“Our almond croissants are absolutely decadent.”