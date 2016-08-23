TWT Granny Smith Festival Queen Quest 2016 Entries Now Open!

Fabulous prizes can be won in this year’s TWT Miss Eastwood Granny Smith Festival Queen Quest which is launched this week and entries are now open.

Entry is free and is open to all young ladies sixteen years of age and over on Granny Smith Festival Day Saturday October 15.

2016 TWT Miss Eastwood Granny Smith Festival Queen will star in the Granny Smith Festival Grand Parade through Eastwood on Saturday October 15 along with other Quest Grand Finalists.

The winner will serve as The Weekly Times and Eastwood Shopping Centre Ambassador for the year and have the opportunity to meet and greet many important and influential people during her reign.

To enter simply fill in the coupon on this page and enclose a recent photograph and send to: TWT Granny Smith Festival Queen Quest, PO Box 123 Ryde 1680 or email full details to: contactus@weeklytimes.com.au

Numbers are limited so contestants are advised not to hesitate but to enter as soon as possible to ensure a place and not be disappointed.

PICTURED ABOVE 2015 Festival Queen crowning ceremony at gala presentation in Eastwood Shopping Centre when Ruth Huo was named as the winner with runners-up Jackie Crosland and Jessica Teasdale and other Grand Finalists Tyan Whitford and Georgia Evans. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.