TWT Granny Smith Festival Queen Quest

2016 Quest winner naming and Presentation This Saturday

2016 TWT Miss Eastwood Granny Smith Festival Queen will be named at a presentation ceremony in Eastwood Shopping Centre this Saturday morning.

Presentation ceremony will commence at 10.30am in the Centre Court of the Eastwood Shopping Centre when the new Miss Eastwood Granny Smith Festival Queen will be announced and crowned by reigning Festival Queen Ruth Huo.

The new Festival Queen accompanied by runners-up and Grand Finalists will lead the Granny Smith Festival Grand Parade on Saturday week October 15 through the streets of Eastwood and onto the stage for the official opening ceremony.

Then they will return to the Eastwood Shopping Centre’s Centre Court for the prizegiving ceremony which includes $1,000 for the winner with $500 first runner-up and $250 second runner-up courtesy Eastwood Shopping Centre plus other prizes and gifts for all Grand Finalists.

Grand Final judging will be held tomorrow Thursday in the Eastwood Shopping centre tower block by a panel of judges including Miss June Dally-Watkins who is also presenting the winner a $1,200 prize.

Festival Queen will lead Grand Parade

Reigning TWT Miss Eastwood Granny Smith Festival Queen Ruth Huo led last year’s Grand Parade accompanied by her predecessor “Queen Mum” Isabella Laguzza riding in Terry Ryan’s multi award winning 1958 De Soto Firesweep convertible used by Hollywood star Marilyn Monroe. They were followed by other Grand Finalists. TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.