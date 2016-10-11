TWT Queen Quest Gala Presentation

2016 TWT Miss Eastwood Granny Smith Festival Queen Rachel Monck was named and crowned last Saturday morning on stage in centre court at Eastwood Shopping Centre.

Twenty-one year-old Rachel was named on stage by Ryde MP Victor Dominello and crowned and sashed by 2015 TWT Festival Queen Ya Ruth Huo. First Runner-up Jessica Teasdale was named by Epping MP Damien Tudehope and Second Runner-up Amanda Hedges by Eastwood Shopping Centre general manager Ray Khoury.

Pictured on stage at the gala presentation are, l to r, master of ceremonies Stephen Sim, Luke of YuHu Group, Kristy Lange, Eastwood Shopping Centre’s Ray Khoury, Second Runner-up Amanda Hedges, 2015 TWT Granny Smith Festival Queen Ya Ruth Huo, 2016 TWT Miss Eastwood Granny Smith Festival Queen Rachel Monck, Epping MP Damian Tudehope, First Runner-up Jessica Teasdale, Granny Smith Festival chairman De’Ann Hespe, Ryde Councillor Justin Li, Roseanna Gallo OAM, former Ryde Mayor Edna Wilde, Ryde MP Victor Dominello and The Weekly Times managing editor John F Booth AM.

Festival Queen Rachel will star in this Saturday’s Festival Grand Parade with all the Grand Finalists at 9.30am to the Trelawney Street stage for the official opening and then return to Eastwood Shopping Centre for the prizegiving presentation. TWTon-the-spot PHOTO.

Prizegiving Ceremony at Eastwood

Shopping Centre this Saturday