2016 TWT Granny Smith Festival Queen Rachel Monck starred in last Saturday’s Granny Smith Festival Grand Parade with 2015 Queen Ruth Huo and runner-up Jessica Teasdale. They paraded in Terry Ryan’s multi award winning 1958 De Soto Firesweep convertible used by Marilyn Monroe and other Hollywood stars. SEE MORE INSIDE.

TWT on-the-spot PHOTO.