Urgent Rally in Hunters Hill Tonight

Hunters Hill Council has called an Extraordinary Meeting for tonight (Friday September 23) 2016 at 5.30 pm at the Town Hall in Alexandra Street, Hunters Hill.



It is being organised by the Save Hunters Hill Municipality Coalition which says It is imperative for Hunters Hill residents – who want to save their historic municipality from a forced merger with Ryde – to attend.

“Our Councillors standing up for our community need your support,” Coalition spokesmen Phil Jenkyn and Ross Williams said.

“If Council does not appeal by Tuesday and if Lane Cove does not appeal, it is probable that Hunters Hill Municipality will cease to exist after 155 years on Wednesday September 28 or soon thereafter.

“ The purpose of this meeting is to determine whether to appeal the decision handed down last Tuesday by the Land and Environment Court, dismissing Hunters Hill Council’s legal challenge to the Government’s forced amalgamation process.

“Save Hunters Hill Municipality Coalition is of the view that Hunters Hill Council has grounds upon which to appeal.

“The Council has sought urgent legal advice which they will receive before the meeting.”