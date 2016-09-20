Victor Dominello reveals kindy fees discount

Ryde MP Victor Dominello has welcomed an additional $115 million in funding to make early childhood education more affordable for local families and reduce fees by an average of 30 per cent.

Mr Dominello said the funding will reduce preschool fees for four and five year olds and remove nearly all fees for children from Aboriginal and low-income families at preschool.

“The NSW Government is committed to providing universal access to quality early childhood education,” he said.

“This is fantastic news for local families with young children.

“This funding boost will deliver the largest single fee reduction in NSW history, making preschool more affordable so that more children will be able to participate in 600 hours – or about 15 hours per week – of early childhood education in community preschools and long day care centres in the year before they start school.

“I know the preschools here in Ryde make a big difference to the lives of our children.”

He said the funding boost shows the NSW Government is serious about helping more families access early childhood education.

“Starting in 2017, community preschools across the State who enrol children for at least 600 hours in the year before school will receive increased subsidies from the NSW Government, enabling them to reduce fees for families,” he said.

“Research shows that a quality preschool education for at least 600 hours gives children a head start in their learning journey.

“We want all children in NSW to enjoy the benefits of a quality early education, wherever they live and whatever their background.