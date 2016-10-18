‘We Will Never Give Up’

Who are the Hypocrites?

“I am a Ryde Liberal Councillor who is absolutely appalled at forced amalgamations.

“I am appalled at the farcical approach that has driven this process.

“Make no mistake, like me the greater majority of Liberal councillors did not want forced amalgamations and like you, we’re not being listened to.

“We know that this process is being driven by the Left Faction interests within the Liberal Party.

“Yes, the Treasurer Gladys Berejiklian and her treasury is responsible for the highly inaccurate financial assessments that are so bad, so inaccurate, so dubious that they won’t even give them to us to look at.

“They’ve been hidden from scrutiny.

“Have no doubts, the majority of Liberals and conservative Liberals are opposed to big government and that is what amalgamations are about.

“Real conservatives don’t believe in big government.

“But the voice of the Nats and the real Liberals is being dictated to, within the party by factional interests.

“I’m happy to say I’m angry about this.

“Local Government (NSW) does not support forced amalgamations and as the Liberal and Vice President of Local Government (NSW) I am telling Mike Baird – and Gladys Berejikian to have the guts to give your MPs a free vote and to have the guts to take this to the people.

“Councils are not opposed to reform but there are much better ways to engage the community and get democratic and agreed consensus,

“Ladies and gentlemen, no one here in their right mind supports forced amalgamations, because it does not work.

“Look at the Queensland experience, the Victorian experience and most importantly look at what happened in Western Australia, where the government there realised we are not going to win this.

“So keep up the fight.”

There will be no forced amalgamations between Hunters Hill and neighbouring councils.

I give you my commitment tonight, all of you, that I will be taking your view to the Premier and Cabinet.

1.Liberal Policy abandoned: Lane Cove MP Anthony Roberts poses with anti-amalgamation councillors holding no forced merger T-Shirts at the Hunters Hill Town Hall in 2013 where Mr Roberts said ..“I give you my commitment tonight, all of you, that I will be taking your view to the Premier and Cabinet.”

The speech was made to a pro local democracy rally in Hyde Park in March where Ryde Liberal Mayor Lt Colonel W Pickering said “no one in their right mind” supports the unworkable, undemocratic forced mergers which he blamed on “highly inaccurate and dubious” claims by Treasurer Gladys Berejiklian.

But only six months after the speech he celebrated his victory as Ryde Mayor again by hailing the forced amalgamation with Hunters Hill and Lane Cove as “inevitable” with a vow to personally lead Ryde into the proposed mega council.

His surrender speech shocked anti-merger campaigners in Hunters Hill and Lane Cove – whose loyal, democratic councils continue to fight the proposed merger in court – and comes amid Labor claims ratepayers in Ryde forked out around half a million dollars to fund a Ryde Liberal driven anti-merger publicity campaign.

In summary here again is what Lt Col Pickering told the rally about “having the guts” to fight for our ratepayers.

Lane Cove MP Anthony Roberts has stepped back from a 2013 promise to fight with the Hunters Hill community against forced mergers, The Weekly Times exclusively reveals this week.

Page five of the June 12, 2013 edition of The Weekly Times shows Mr Roberts at a Save Hunters Hill Rally at the Town Hall where he was pictured with councillors at the community holding a Hands Off Hunters Hill T-Shirt.

The same edition went on to note that..

The Lane Cove MP vowed there would be no forced amalgamation between Hunters Hill and neighbouring councils.

“I give you my commitment tonight, all of you, that I will be taking your view to the Premier and Cabinet,” he said.

Fast forward to 2016 and Mr Roberts has been identified in the media in support Baird’s proposed forced mergers, which includes the hugely unpopular forced Hunters Hill and Lane Cove into a mega council based on Ryde.

The Lane Cove MP has cited family and parliamentary reasons for failing to attend recent anti-merger rallies in Hunters Hill, Martin Place and a Boundary Commission hearing at the Hunters Hill Sailing Club.

He also angered the Save Hunters Hill Municipality Coalition who called for his resignation after he told The Weekly Times that the community is “..more than who collects the garbage and repairs the potholes ..”.

The Coalition has also repeatedly – and unsuccessfully – called for Mr Roberts to support Hunters Hill Council’s opposition to the forced merger and support the 80 per cent of surveyed local ratepayers who want to save their municipality.

Mr Roberts held Lane Cove with 67.8 per cent of the vote at the 2015 election despite a swing against him of 9.5 per cent on two party preferences.

He now risks losing the seat to a popular conservative independent could win it on the back of support for a No Forced Amalgamation Policy.

Broadcaster Alan Jones has been scathing of Baird Cabinet Ministers for betraying their communities trust and a Liberal Party promise of no forced mergers.

“Good people doing a good job are being amalgamated, why ?” Alan Jones asked.

“Liberal Party policy was no forced amalgamations, that was the policy !

“You can’t walk over people and ignore people and you’d have to be a mug if you haven’t read the opinion polls.”

Alan Jones has noted there are many local Liberals who want to hold their party to the promise.

These include North Sydney MP Trent Zimmerman and Emeritus Mayor of Hunters Hill, Sue Hoopmann OAM who resigned from the Liberal Party in outrage last week.

“This State Government is refusing to listen to us or do anything but tell lies,” Sue Hoopmann OAM said.

“The Liberal Party has changed .. Power and money rule it now.”

Conservative Hunters Hill Mayor Richard Quinn and former Mayor Ross Williams make their views on the forced merger loud and clear in this issue of The Weekly Times.

Lane Cove Council has also joined Hunters Hill in opposition to the forced merger where aspiring Liberal Mayor Deborah Hutchens said she is doing what the people of Lane Cove expect her to do.

“Our local community has turned against Baird and his government who must now withdraw their hated and despised forced council mergers,” Save Hunters Hill Municipality spokesman Phil Jenkyn said.

“There is incredible angst and anger, which was born out in the massive swings against the Liberals in the September local government elections.

“It has been this direct attack upon local communities and their elected councils that has been the major factor in the incredible loss in popularity and support for the Baird Government

“What is at the heart of all this is a failure to listen to communities, an unbelievable arrogance and an attitude to the public that is both dismissive and undemocratic.” come down to how threatened the Premier believes he is.

“He and his spin doctors have led us to believe he’s a man on a higher moral plane than the rest of us in politics,” he said.

“But saving his own skin is the most important principle for him…clearly he’s just another politician.”

Hunters Hill and Lane Cove into Ryde and abolished other Sydney councils, the Premier’s net satisfaction rating has Since the Baird dictatorship proposed the forced merger of fallen from 39 points to a negative seven points, the biggest fall in net satisfaction rating of any mainland state premier in the history of Newspoll.

His satisfaction rating has fallen from 61 per cent in December to 39 per cent, with his disapproval rating more than doubling from 22 to 46 per cent.

Bouyed by the local backlash against Baird, Opposition Leader Luke Foley recently issued an exclusive promise to readers of The Weekly Times where he vowed to de-amalgamate councils on the back of a local referendum.

Mr Foley said any back down by Baird and his cabinet will The Weekly Times wonders if Mr Roberts is “clearly just another politician” or will he tap Baird on the shoulder and remind him that if he is to win government, the Liberals must win threatened safe seats like Lane Cove.