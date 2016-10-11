Why our feet are a weighty issue

Over the years, your feet can clock up some serious kilometres, taking a significant toll on the condition of your feet.

They can carry a lot of weight and keep you going throughout your day but sometimes we forget how essential it is to take care of our feet.

This year’s Foot Health Month focuses on the theme of promoting podiatry.

The Foot Health Month campaign seeks to remind the public about the significance of good foot health and encourage people to seek more information about the services that podiatrists offer.

Podiatry is a growing profession. In 1999, there were 2,011 podiatrists in practice.

By 2016, this number jumped to 4,399.

According to Podiatry Board of Australia industry statistics, the rapid growth of podiatry is reflected in the youthfulness of the profession, with close to 40 per cent of practicing podiatrists being under 35 years of age.

One of the most serious foot health issues is lower limb amputation resulting from complications of diabetes.

Kylie McCulloch President of the Australian Podiatry Association (NSW / ACT) and sole owner of Rhodes Podiatry says focusing on proper foot care has the potential to reduce the effects of diabetic foot among Australians.

“Unfortunately, Australia performs very poorly against other developed nations in terms of diabetes-related lower-limb amputations. In fact, we have the second-worst rates in the developed world – an avoidable amputation takes place every 2-3 hours in Australia,” Ms McCulloch said.

Patrick Gallagher, Podiatrist at Rhodes Podiatry agreed.

“In addition to social costs, the financial burden on the healthcare system is extraordinary, with each lower-limb amputation costing $26,000 plus aftercare costs,” he said.

Natalie Hunt and Alison Naamo, also Podiatrists at Rhodes Podiatry highlighted

“Proper podiatric care has the potential to dramatically prevent amputation for a patient with a diabetic foot condition. Foot issues need to be identified and treated quickly and consistently to stop a minor wound becoming infected, ulcerated and, ultimately, resulting in the loss of limb to save someone’s life,”

West Ryde Podiatry Clinic said healthy feet mean a healthy you.

“At West Ryde Podiatry Clinic we make sure your feet are healthy,” Clinic staff said.

“As well as routine foot care consultations which include treatment and advice on corns and callouses and nail care we also provide paediatric consultations, biomechanical assessments, orthotics,diabetic assessments, wart removal treatment, nail surgery and foot pain management.