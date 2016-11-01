Young artists shine in Hunters Hill awards

Talented young artists stole the show at last Wednesday night’s Young In Art Awards at the Hunters Hill Town Hall.

The awards saw Boronia Park Public School’s Class 4H take out First Prize in the Kindergarten/Primary School caragory for its work ‘Birds of Mischief’ alongside St Joseph’s College student Frankie Stackpool who was awarded First Prize in the Secondary Section for his work ‘Self Portrait In Blue’.

The Awards Night was hosted by Hunters Hill Mayor Richard Quinn and North Sydney MP Trent Zimmerman with Clr Mark Bennett serving as Master of Ceremony.

“Our purpose is to recognise those who are so very talented and the teachers who encourage and inspire their students,” Clr Bennett said.

“You will enjoy the the sophistication and sheer fun of the exhibits from our eight schools within the Municipality.”

Councillor Bennett said the aim of the night is to promote a growth of young talent as well as to provide students with ‘considerable benefits’ to encourage their future success.

“I hope these pictures will make your emotions manifest freely and make you enjoy the works either by being happy to see such beautiful subjects or amazement at the message they portray.”

Highly Commended awards in the Kindergarten Section went to William Walsh and Katrina Yan while Highly Commended awards in the Years one and two section went to Zac McKinley and Sophia Trofa.

Highly Commended awards in the Years Three and Four Section went to Arisa Dowsett and Emily Govers while Annabel Dougan and Tilly Andrews took out the Highly Commended awards for Years Five and Six.

The Highly Commended Awards in Years Seven and Eight went to Albert Yang and Natalie Benc with the Highly Commended awards in Years Nine and Ten won by Dan O’Brien and Victoria Hernandes Rodriguez.

The Years 11 and 12 Highly Commended Awards were won by Carolyn Love and Beatrix Boon.

Group Section awards were won by Hunters Hill Public School and Boronia Park Public School and the Group Work awards were won by Riverside Girls High School and Hunters Hill High School.

Sculpture awards were won by Amelia Kasinathan and Jarell Faimalie-Riley alongside Edward Lipman and Victoria Su.

In the Photo/Mixed Media Section Rebecca Zirn and Matthew Tumia took out Highly Commended awards with Jack Morgan and Tom Curnow also commended for their works.